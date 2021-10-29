Paxton Joins 20 Attorney Generals Challenging Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

exas is one of twenty states urging President Biden to halt the COVID vaccination mandate for federal contractors.

A letter signed by the states’ attorneys general claim the mandate is on “shaky” legal ground, and could lead to “disastrous consequences” in the supply-chain crisis ahead of the holiday season.

The Biden Administration issued the vaccination requirement for federal contractors in September, but have yet to set a date for when it will go into effect. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the mandate “unconstitutional and reckless.”