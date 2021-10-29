TEXAS

Paxton Joins 20 Attorney Generals Challenging Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

exas is one of twenty states urging President Biden to halt the COVID vaccination mandate for federal contractors.

A letter signed by the states’ attorneys general claim the mandate is on “shaky” legal ground, and could lead to “disastrous consequences” in the supply-chain crisis ahead of the holiday season.

The Biden Administration issued the vaccination requirement for federal contractors in September, but have yet to set a date for when it will go into effect. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the mandate “unconstitutional and reckless.”

