Paxton May Sue Biden Admin Over Border Wall

Republican state attorneys general are turning to the courts in their battle against President Biden’s immigration policies. Texas AG Ken Paxton is hinting that he’s preparing a lawsuit over the end of construction on the border wall, which Biden halted with an executive order.

Paxton says a possible lawsuit would either demand that construction of the border wall be resumed, or keep the completed parts standing. Texas is sending law enforcement to the border, but their scope is limited because immigration is a federal issue.