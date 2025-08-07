Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Beto O’Rourke’s political action committee may be breaking the law by financially supporting Democratic quorum-busters.

Dozens of Democratic House members fled the state to prevent a vote on a redistricting map favored by Republicans. A spokesman for O’Rourke’s group, known as Powered by People, admitted that they paid for the private jet that flew several of the runaway Democrats from Austin to Chicago on Sunday, as well as their lodging.

Paxton announced on Wednesday that his office is looking into whether the group is “operating an illegal financial influence scheme.”