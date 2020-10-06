Paxton Says He Won’t Resign After Accusations Of Criminal Activity

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will not resign from his position following accusations of bribery and abuse of office by several top staffers.

In a statement, Paxton called the allegations “false,” and said the accusers are trying to impede an investigation.

The staffers reportedly claim Paxton appointed a special prosecutor to investigate “adversaries” of Nate Paul, a real estate developer and donor to the AG. U.S. Representative Chip Roy, Paxton’s former top assistant, has called for his resignation.