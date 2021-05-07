Paxton Squaring Off With Twitter Attorneys Today

Lawyers representing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Twitter’s attorneys are battling it out in San Francisco today.

In early March, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Paxton for issuing a civil investigation into the company after it banned former President Trump following the U.S. Capitol attack. They claim this infringes on their First Amendment rights.

In the Texas Legislature, a Senate bill would prohibit social media companies from blocking or banning a user based on their viewpoint in Texas.