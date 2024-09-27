TEXAS

Paxton Sues Austin Over Reproductive Health Grant

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going after the city of Austin for its budgetary allocation to support out of state abortion services. Paxton’s office announced Friday it has filed a lawsuit against the city. Austin officials earlier this month confirmed the city was moving forward with its Reproductive Health Grant program.

The grant is a 400-thousand-dollar allocation included in the city’s fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The funds are meant to support residents who are seeking abortion care outside of Texas. The money can cover travel and lodging expenses and other costs.

