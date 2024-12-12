Paxton Sues Chemical Giants Over Use Of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing 3M and DuPont over their use of chemicals known as PFAS in a large number of consumer products. Wednesday’s lawsuit claims the companies misrepresented the safety of the chemicals in products such as Teflon and Scotchgard.

PFAS are resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water, and have been used in consumer products since the 1940s. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down. They’ve been linked to cancer, birth defects, and liver damage.