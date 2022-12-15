TEXAS

Paxton Sues Feds Over Rule Dealing With Adoption And Foster Care Services

Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government over a rule that deals with foster care and adoption services.

Paxton filed suit on Monday in the U.S. Southern District Court in Galveston. His office is seeking a judgment against the Department of Health and Human Services for an Obama-era rule barring federal money for foster care and adoption services that prefer not to allow adoptions on the basis of gender identity, sexual preference, or same-sex marriage.

Paxton’s suit argues that the federal rule infringes on the First Amendment religious freedom rights of these agencies.

