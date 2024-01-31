TEXAS

Paxton Sues Five Cities Over Marijuana Policies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing five Texas cities, contending their municipal amnesty and non-prosecution policies regarding marijuana posession and use are illegal and prevent enforcement of Texas drug laws.

Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Denton have adopted ordinances that Paxton says instruct police not to enforce Texas drug laws regarding marijuana.

The AG points to the state constitution that says it’s unlawful for municipalities to adopt ordinances that are inconsistent with laws from the state legislature.

