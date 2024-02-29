TEXAS

Paxton Sues Frisco ISD For Illegal Electioneering

FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

State Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Frisco ISD for “illegal electioneering.” Paxton claims the district used official resources to urge residents to vote in favor of a particular policy, in violation of the Texas Election Code.

Paxton says current law doesn’t allow him to criminally prosecute such violations, but he can sue the district as a civil matter. A Frisco ISD spokesperson says the district doesn’t comment about pending litigation. Paxton made a similar complaint against the Denton ISD last week.

