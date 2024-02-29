Paxton Sues Frisco ISD For Illegal Electioneering

State Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Frisco ISD for “illegal electioneering.” Paxton claims the district used official resources to urge residents to vote in favor of a particular policy, in violation of the Texas Election Code.

Paxton says current law doesn’t allow him to criminally prosecute such violations, but he can sue the district as a civil matter. A Frisco ISD spokesperson says the district doesn’t comment about pending litigation. Paxton made a similar complaint against the Denton ISD last week.