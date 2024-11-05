TEXAS

Paxton Sues To Keep Federal Election Monitors Out Of Texas Voting Places

jsalinasBy 136 views
0
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas is suing the Justice Department to keep federal election monitors out of the state’s polling places. The agency had announced plans to send monitors to eight Texas counties on Election Day to make sure they comply with federal voting rights laws.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit on Monday, pointing out that state law doesn’t authorize federal election monitors to enter Texas polling places. Paxton asked a federal court to block the Justice Department from monitoring Texas voting today and in future elections.

TS Rafael Expected To Strengthen To Hurricane In Gulf, Unlikely To Hit Texas

Previous article

A Week After Spain’s Floods, Families Hold Out Hope That Loved Ones Are Not Among The Dead

Next article

You may also like