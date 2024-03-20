Paxton Sues Two More Adult Websites

Two more adult websites have been sued for not following the Texas law requiring such sites to verify users’ ages. Two civil lawsuits were filed in Travis County against the owners of xHamster and Chaturbate.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton contends those sites aren’t doing enough to prevent anyone under 18 from viewing the content. Paxton’s office is also seeking an injunction against the two sites.

The suit is seeking hefty fines from both companies. This action follows the decision last week by the owners of Pornhub to block all access to their material from servers in Texas.