A hearing scheduled for today will determine whether to unseal the records of a high-profile divorce. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Senator Angela Paxton have agreed to unseal the records, but a judge still needs to sign the order. The move comes after several media organizations sued to make the records publicly available. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, filed for divorce in July, and a Collin County judge sealed all the records. Ken Paxton is challenging US Senator John Cornyn in next year’s GOP primary.