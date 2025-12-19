A hearing scheduled for today will determine whether to unseal the records of a high-profile divorce. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Senator Angela Paxton have agreed to unseal the records, but a judge still needs to sign the order. The move comes after several media organizations sued to make the records publicly available. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, filed for divorce in July, and a Collin County judge sealed all the records. Ken Paxton is challenging US Senator John Cornyn in next year’s GOP primary.

Texas Approves Money To Fund Flood Warning Systems

Previous article

CenterPoint Installs 50,000th Storm-Resistant Power Pole

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS