Paxton’s Appeal Halts Harris County Guaranteed Income Payments

An appeals court ruling prohibits Harris County from distributing money under a guaranteed income program while a final appeal is underway. A judge struck down an earlier version of the program in June as unconstitutional.

The county came up with a revised version, and a Harris County judge blocked a state attempt to stop it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the decision, and the outcome is still pending.

The modified program would provide 500 dollars a month to nearly two thousand qualified families, starting in January.

