Paxton’s Attempt To Block Deposition In Whistleblower Lawsuit Fails Again

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest attempt to keep from testifying in a wrongful termination lawsuit is a non-starter.

Wednesday’s ruling by state a district judge in Travis County keeps in place Paxton’s previously scheduled deposition on February 1st. Four former top aides in Paxton’s office claim they were fired for telling the FBI about his possible misconduct in helping a friend who was a campaign donor.

Paxton has unsuccessfully tried to block his testimony in the state district, appeals, and Supreme courts.