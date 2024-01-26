TEXAS

Paxton’s Attempt To Block Deposition In Whistleblower Lawsuit Fails Again

jsalinasBy 42 views
0
FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest attempt to keep from testifying in a wrongful termination lawsuit is a non-starter.

Wednesday’s ruling by state a district judge in Travis County keeps in place Paxton’s previously scheduled deposition on February 1st. Four former top aides in Paxton’s office claim they were fired for telling the FBI about his possible misconduct in helping a friend who was a campaign donor.

Paxton has unsuccessfully tried to block his testimony in the state district, appeals, and Supreme courts.

Testimony To Resume This Morning-Day 3 Of The Penalty Phase Of Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial

Previous article

Three Leading Democratic Challengers To Ted Cruz To Debate Sunday In Austin

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS