(Austin, TX) — As the GOP primary for US Senate approaches, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s campaign is mounting defenses of his character. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn’s latest campaign ads take aim at Paxton’s personal life. Paxton’s wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, filed for divorce last year and accused him of adultery, which he denies. Cornyn’s latest TV ad accuses him of having an affair with a married mother of seven. One of Paxton’s daughters appeared with her husband in a TV spot on Thursday, defending her father’s character and record.