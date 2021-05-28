TEXAS

Paxton’s Criminal Case To Be Heard In Collin County

FILE - Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

The criminal trial against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to be held in his residence of Collin County. A three-justice panel from a state appeals court ruled against prosecutors that wanted Paxton’s case to be heard in Harris County.

The prosecutors claim that Paxton’s trial would be unfair if held in his home county because of his political ties to the area, and want the full appeals court to weigh in on the ruling. Paxton was charged almost six years ago with felony securities fraud and is facing up to 99 years in prison.

