Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawyer is urging an appeals court to drop a whistleblower lawsuit against him.

Paxton fired four former high-ranking officials who had accused him of taking bribes and other crimes. Paxton’s lawyer argued on Wednesday that the Texas Whistleblower Act doesn’t allow lawsuits against elected officials, who can instead be impeached or voted out of office.

The Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals is hearing the case and will decide whether the lawsuit will proceed.