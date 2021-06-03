Paxton’s Lawyers Call For Dismissal Of Whistleblower Lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by four former aides. Paxton fired the aides last year after they reported him to state and federal authorities, claiming he accepted bribes from a political donor for personal favors. The aides filed a whistleblower lawsuit, claiming Paxton fired them in retaliation.

Paxton’s lawyers argued on Tuesday that a whistleblower believes somebody has broken the law, but the aides only claimed they thought laws may be violated. The lawyers also claim Paxton can’t be sued under the Whistleblower Act because he’s not a public employee.