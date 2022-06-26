Payne Arena Gets Federal Grant To Offset Pandemic Losses

Payne Arena in Hidalgo will be getting a financial shot in the arm to help it recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 7-1/2 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to the city of Hidalgo that’ll be used to help keep the facility in business.

Concert and other event bookings plummeted during the pandemic as folks were jittery about gathering in enclosed venues. The city applied for and was awarded the grant money from the Save Our Stages Act of 2020 which was passed to help keep live performance venues open.

The historic Cine El Rey in downtown McAllen is a past recipient of an SOS grant, which is funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration.