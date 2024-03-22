TEXAS

PD Officer Shoots Suspect In Stolen Car

jsalinasBy 132 views
0

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Live Oak police officer early Thursday.

Police say the driver of a stolen car reportedly sped away from a traffic stop around 3 a.m. The suspect drove into a cul-de-sac, and when the officer stopped and got out of his car, the suspect reportedly tried to run him down. The officer shot at the fleeing car, wounding the driver.

The car stopped on Standing Oaks Street, where the driver and his passenger, both minors, were treated for injuries and arrested. Officers found a gun in the car.

Weslaco Business Donates Two Tons Of Cattle Feed To Panhandle Ranchers

Previous article

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up 14 Cents From Last Week

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS