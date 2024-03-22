PD Officer Shoots Suspect In Stolen Car

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Live Oak police officer early Thursday.

Police say the driver of a stolen car reportedly sped away from a traffic stop around 3 a.m. The suspect drove into a cul-de-sac, and when the officer stopped and got out of his car, the suspect reportedly tried to run him down. The officer shot at the fleeing car, wounding the driver.

The car stopped on Standing Oaks Street, where the driver and his passenger, both minors, were treated for injuries and arrested. Officers found a gun in the car.