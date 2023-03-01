TEXAS

Pearl Harbor Survivor Jack Holder Dies In Arizona At Age 101

FILE - Pearl Harbor survivors Jack Holder, left, and Ed Stone pose for photos during a meet and greet with visitors at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, Dec. 5, 2016, in Honolulu. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, FIle)

(AP) — Jack Holder, a Pearl Harbor survivor who went on become a decorated World War II flyer, has died in Arizona. He was 101. Darlene Tryon, a friend and executor of Holder’s estate, said he died Friday at a hospital near Phoenix.

Born to a farming family in Texas, Holder joined the Navy in 1940 at age 18. He was on duty at Pearl Harbor when Japanese aircraft bombed the U.S. naval base on Dec. 7, 1941.

Holder recalled diving into a ditch to avoid gunfire. About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, which launched the U.S. into World War II.

