Pearland Rollover Crash Kills 5, Injures Several Others

Five people are dead and several others are injured following a major rollover crash in Pearland Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 14-thousand block of Highway 288 just after 7:30 p.m. It was determined that one vehicle with three people inside hit another, ejecting four of the five occupants inside when it rolled over. Three people died at the scene and another died at an area hospital.

The driver in the first vehicle also died at the hospital. The two minors in that car were treated and are in unknown condition. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.