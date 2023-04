Justin Pearson and his fiancé Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of Commissioners building in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Tennessee Democrat Justin Pearson is headed back to the State House. The Shelby County Commission voted Wednesday to reappoint Pearson back to the seat he was removed from last week.

Pearson and fellow Democrat Representative Justin Jones were expelled from the House by the GOP majority for leading a protest against gun violence on the floor of the chamber. Pearson will hold the seat until a special election is held, which he says he plans to run in.