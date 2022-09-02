Pecan Farmers Get Caught In Power Vacuum On Texas Border

Migrants are processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The area has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over how to police the U.S. border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — A large pecan farm in Eagle Pass, Texas, is the site of the latest dispute between Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over an unprecedented challenge to how the federal government polices the U.S. border with Mexico. The state built a chain-link fence and locked a gate to arrest migrants crossing on the farm. The Border Patrol felt the lock impeded operations and had it removed. Abbott, a Republican, revels in using his multibillion-dollar “Operation Lone Star” border security effort even if _ or especially when _ it runs counter to goals of the Democratic administration in Washington.