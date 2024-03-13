Pedestrian Is Killed In Hit And Run

Austin police are investigating the death of a male pedestrian in a hit and run Monday. The city is crowded as tourists are in the city for South by Southwest.

Police say two persons were crossing at 7th and Red River streets at about 1 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. Police say they are looking for a dark grey Mazda observed at the scene. The vehicle narrowly missed hitting others.

One person was declared dead and the second person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say they are using video from crime center cameras to help with the investigation.