Pelé Buried At Cemetery In Brazilian City He Made Famous

(AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Pelé was placed in his final resting place as millions of fans around the world mourned.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at the Vila Belmiro stadium where Pelé played much of his career. Pelé was buried in Santos, the city where he became famous.

Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket was ushered through the streets. Pele died Thursday at age 82.