FILE - AR-15-style rifles are on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a ban on military-style assault weapons will save lives. The House is expected to take up the ban later today.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi slammed pro-gun ads showing young children learning how to shoot. If it clears the House, an assault weapons ban faces long odds in the 50-50 Senate.