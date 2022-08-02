Pelosi Believed Headed To Taiwan, Raising Tension With China

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, meets with Malaysia Parliament speaker Azhar Azizan Harun at the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. (Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP)

(AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Malaysia and is expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. It was unclear where Pelosi was headed, but local media in Taiwan reported that she will arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned its military will “never sit idly by” if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit. China’s military threats have driven concerns of a new crisis over Taiwan that could roil global markets and supply chains.