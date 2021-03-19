Pelosi Defends Biden Admin’s Response To Border Surge; Wolf Blasts WH

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prepares for votes in the House on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system. at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pelosi paused for a reporter's question on the killings in Atlanta this week, where six of the eight victims were of Asian descent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prepares for votes in the House on the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, a bill to help reform the immigration system. at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pelosi paused for a reporter's question on the killings in Atlanta this week, where six of the eight victims were of Asian descent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending the Biden administration’s response to a surge of unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border. Pelosi told reporters the government is “pulling this thing under control.”

Republicans are ripping the administration’s response, calling it a national crisis. Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the White House is to blame for dismantling many of the Trump administration policies to deal with migrants who cross the border illegally.