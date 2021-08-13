NATIONAL

Pelosi Faces New Threat From Moderate Democrats Over Budget

By 41 views
0
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Moderate House Democrats say they'll sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first. Nine of them have written Pelosi saying they “will not consider voting” for the budget resolution unless the separate, $1 trillion infrastructure measure is first enacted into law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing a fresh hurdle to passing President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar domestic policy aspirations. Nine moderate House Democrats are threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending. They’ve written a letter to the California Democrat saying they will not consider voting for a budget resolution that maps Democrats’ overall fiscal plans until the House approves a separate, Senate-passed package of road, broadband and other infrastructure projects and sends it to Biden. The House is returning to Washington from a summer recess on Aug. 23 to vote on the budget and perhaps other bills.

 

Ram Pickups Recalled; Faulty Side Air Bags Can Hurl Shrapnel

Previous article

Most Populous Texas County Defies Governor With Mask Mandate

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL