Pelosi Has “Backup Plan” If Senate Kills Capitol Attack Commission Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has a backup plan if the Senate kills the bill establishing an independent commission to investigate the Capitol attack. Thirty-five House Republicans joined all the Democrats in passing the bill, but it could be in trouble in the Senate where Democrats need ten Republicans to vote with them.

Pelosi reminded her House colleagues after the vote that she can form a select committee to investigate the deadly January 6th riot. The bill calls for a commission made up of five Democrats and five Republicans, while a House select committee would be dominated by Democrats.