Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is marking the one-year anniversary of the first coronavirus shutdowns. During a Capitol briefing, Pelosi noted the more than 500-thousand Americans who have died in the past year. She called it heartbreaking.

Pelosi also cheered passage of the massive stimulus bill. She said it will help boost vaccination supplies, testing and a full re-opening of schools.