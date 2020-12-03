Pelosi, McConnell Discuss COVID Relief As Pressure Builds

(AP) – Capitol Hill’s top leaders have spoken about COVID-19 relief for the first time in a month. The conversation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adds to tentative optimism that a medium-sized aid package might break free after months of Washington toxicity and deadlock.

The phone call between the two leaders – who are frequent rivals but proven dealmakers – came the day after the Democratic speaker signaled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a COVID rescue package. Pelosi’s spokesman said the conversation was “about their shared commitment to completing an omnibus and COVID relief as soon as possible.”