Pelosi Optimistic, Says Momentum Growing For COVID-19 Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill. She told reporters Friday to expect a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief.

Pelosi says she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in sync on a plan to pair COVID-19 relief with a massive omnibus spending bill. Pelosi said a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan by a diverse group of senators is a good effort, even though it’s a significant retreat from where Democrats stood before the election.