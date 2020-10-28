NATIONAL

Pelosi: President Trump Trying to ‘Stir the Pot’ with False Claims About Mail-In Ballots

By 71 views
0
File photo: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump is trying to “stir the pot” by making false claims about mail-in ballots.

President Trump said earlier this week that he thinks it’s “totally inappropriate” for ballots to be counted in the weeks after the election. Speaking on MSNBC, the California Democrat said the President is just trying to rile up his base because he is trying to “save face when he suffers the defeat that is coming toward him.”

Pelosi added that the easiest thing for Trump to do is stand up like a man and accept the results. She also accused Trump of undermining the integrity of the election and allowing “his friend” Vladimir Putin to do it as well.

Judge Says Texas Mask Mandate Must Extend To Polling Places

Previous article

Police: 7 Taken To Hospitals After Trump Omaha Airport Rally

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL