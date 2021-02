President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Biden will not address a joint-session of Congress until a coronavirus rescue bill passes.

The California Democrat said officials including the Attending Physician would make recommendations on how to conduct a joint-session safely.

Biden has said he wants to address Congress this month so he can discuss his recovery plan. That plan would be considered after the one-point-nine-trillion-dollar rescue package passes.