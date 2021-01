Pelosi Wants Security Money To Face ‘enemy’ Within House

(AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says more money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence coming from an “enemy” within Congress.

The California Democrat’s remarks are a startling acknowledgement of how tensions over safety have escalated since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi tells reporters that Congress should provide more money to protect lawmakers “when the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” Pelosi said she was referring to members of Congress who want to bring guns on the House floor and “have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”