Pena Ousts Leal To Recapture Brownsville School Board Seat

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A familiar face will be back on the Brownsville school board. A rematch race for Place 6 on the BISD Board of Trustees was won Tuesday night by Minerva Pena. Pena held off Marisa Franco Leal, ending the night with 52 percent of the vote.

Leal had won the seat in 2020, but only after a protracted court fight that started after Pena demanded a recount of Leal’s 1-vote victory in 2020. The recount had Pena winning the seat by 8 votes. Leal then went to court to challenge the results. The judge found that more than a dozen illegal votes had been cast for Pena and ordered a new election. But Pena appealed, a move that delayed the new 2020 election until May of this year. Leal won that race by nearly a-thousand votes.