Penalty Asked For Doctor Who Spoke Of 10-Year-Old’s Abortion

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Bernard, who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, defended her actions before a judge Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)

(AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect.

The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.