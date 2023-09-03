Pence, Bernstein Offer Differing Views On “Bidenomics”

Former Vice President Mike Pence says nobody’s buying “Bidenomics,” while a top White House adviser is defending President Biden’s economic plan. Both Pence and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein spoke on Fox News Sunday.

Pence argued the economy is struggling. The Republican presidential hopeful cited a number of polls showing Americans feel they’re worse off financially than they were during the Trump administration.

Bernstein noted real wages are up under the Biden administration since the pandemic and are outpacing inflation.