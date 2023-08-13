Pence: “Crackpot Lawyers” Gave Trump Bad Advice

Former Vice President Mike Pence says his former boss got bad advice from “a group of crackpot lawyers” about the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, he suggested the lawyers were simply telling the former president what he wanted to hear.

Pence also blamed Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for allowing those lawyers in the Oval Office, adding they shouldn’t have even been allowed on the White House grounds. Pence is among Trump’s challengers in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.