Pence Doesn’t Want Trump Indicted For Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t want his former boss indicted over the January 6th, 2021 riot.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Pence said Americans have lost confidence in the Department of Justice and an indictment would make it worse. Pence calls former President Trump’s words that day “reckless.” He also maintains the Trump was wrong in believing a vice president can overturn an election.

Pence said judgment about Trump’s conduct on January 6th “be left to the American people in the upcoming primaries.”