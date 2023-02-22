Pence: Entitlements Like Social Security Need To Be Looked At

Former Vice President Pence says programs like Social Security and Medicare have to be addressed. Speaking to CNBC, Pence called for them to be examined in the long-term as he commended House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for not touching them during current debt ceiling negotiations.

However, Pence said nobody in the nation’s capital wants to talk about entitlement programs like Medicare driving the debt crisis over the next quarter century. As for what changes he would make, Pence mentioned personal savings accounts.

The former VP also defended the Trump-Pence administration not addressing entitlements during their time in office, saying they had to focus on the economy after the Obama years.