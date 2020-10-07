Pence-Harris Debate To Unfold As Trump Recovers From Virus

Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to face off in a debate that’ll offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises.

The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. It will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital. It was a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration’s handling of the pandemic.