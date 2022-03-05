Pence Hits Trump: No Room In GOP For ‘Apologists For Putin’

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election. And he will say "there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin" as he escalates his break with former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election. And he will say "there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin" as he escalates his break with former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging Republicans to move on from the 2020 election. And he is declaring that “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he further cements his break with former President Donald Trump. Pence spoke Friday evening to the party’s top donors at a gathering in New Orleans. Pence did not directly reference the former president, but Trump has repeatedly used language that has been criticized as deferential to Putin. Pence has been working to differentiate himself from Trump as he lays the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run.