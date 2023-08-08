Pence Qualifies For GOP Debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be on stage for the first Republican presidential primary debate. His campaign announced this week it crossed the threshold of 40-thousand unique donors required to qualify for the August 23rd event in Milwaukee.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have already clinched spots on the debate stage.

Meanwhile Donald Trump, who is the considered the party’s frontrunner, has suggested he may skip the debates.