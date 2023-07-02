Pence Says Biden Acting “Slowly” On Ukraine Aid

Former Vice President Mike Pence says President Biden is acting too slowly in providing military weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Pence said the Biden administration has not delivered on weapons it promised months ago. Pence just returned from Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pence praised Zelenskyy, the Ukranian people and the Ukranian military, saying they’re the reason Russia has gone from ” being the second most powerful military in the world to being the second most powerful military in Ukraine.”