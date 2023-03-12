Pence Says Trump ‘endangered my family’ On Jan. 6

(AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has unleashed his harshest criticism yet of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Pence made the remarks Saturday at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner, where politicians and journalists gather in Washington. Pence said, “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day.”

The former vice president added, “And I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.” Pence is expected to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s election.