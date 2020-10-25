Pence To Keep Up Travel Despite Contact With Infected Aides

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

(AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus. The vice president’s office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine. The vice president’s office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker. Pence’s office says that the vice president and his wife, Karen, tested negative on Sunday.